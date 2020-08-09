Overview of Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD

Dr. Patrick Ryan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Ryan works at Innerfit of Forest Avenue LLC in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.