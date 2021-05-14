Dr. Patrick Saavedra, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saavedra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Saavedra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF AKRON / MAIN CAMPUS.
Laboratory Corporation of America616 Campus Dr Ste 300, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 525-1917
Highlands Podiatry P.l.c.2765 W STATE ST, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 764-2299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saavedra?
The staff were all very welcoming and the dr himself explained everything i needed to know in great detail and i left his office feeling alot better than i did coming in. I was in terrible pain and had been for months until i found this office that wanted to actually help me an take care of my foot. I will highly recommend Dr. Saavedra and his staff to everyone!
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF AKRON / MAIN CAMPUS
