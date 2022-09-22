Dr. Safo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick Safo, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Safo, MD is a Dermatologist in Stevens Point, WI. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Safo works at
Locations
Ministry Medical Group Pediatrics824 Illinois Ave, Stevens Point, WI 54481 Directions (715) 342-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful! He called me himself and left a message about his concern that I return to the office after a biopsy. His manner is very good, and he has a sense of humor.
About Dr. Patrick Safo, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1104088202
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology, University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safo has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Safo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safo.
