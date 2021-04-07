Dr. Patrick Saitta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saitta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Saitta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Saitta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Saitta works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown300 20th Ave N Fl 8, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-1400
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Lebanon Gastroenterology100 Physicians Way Ste 330, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-6222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Winthrop University Hospital222 Station Plz N Ste 428, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2066
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saitta?
He is very thorough when talking with you. He saw me before and after the procedure. He also came to the hospital, on Easter Sunday, to check in with me before I was discharged! He answers all questions and leaves you feeling good he is your doctor!
About Dr. Patrick Saitta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1760669139
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saitta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saitta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saitta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saitta works at
Dr. Saitta has seen patients for Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saitta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saitta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saitta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saitta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saitta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.