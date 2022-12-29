Dr. Patrick Samson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Samson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Samson, MD
Dr. Patrick Samson, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Samson works at
Dr. Samson's Office Locations
-
1
Dermatology - Downtown156 William Street 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samson?
Dr Samson is not only amazing as a doctor, he removed a staghorn stone from my kidney with any sort of complications, I was up and around not even 24 hour later, but he is an amazing person, a very caring person, one who takes his time to explain everything before and after the procedures. The only issue is trying to contact the Urology Dept in Brooklyn.
About Dr. Patrick Samson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1104263771
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samson accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samson works at
Dr. Samson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.