Dr. Patrick Samson, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Samson, MD

Dr. Patrick Samson, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Samson works at Dermatology - Downtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology - Downtown
    156 William Street 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Syphilis Screening
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Syphilis Screening

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy for Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nephrostomy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radical Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transrectal Ultrasound-Guided Prostate Biopsy (TRUS) Chevron Icon
Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr Samson is not only amazing as a doctor, he removed a staghorn stone from my kidney with any sort of complications, I was up and around not even 24 hour later, but he is an amazing person, a very caring person, one who takes his time to explain everything before and after the procedures. The only issue is trying to contact the Urology Dept in Brooklyn.
    About Dr. Patrick Samson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104263771
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Samson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samson works at Dermatology - Downtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Samson’s profile.

    Dr. Samson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Samson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

