Overview of Dr. Patrick Sander, MD

Dr. Patrick Sander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Sander works at DHR Health Orthopedic Institute in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Weslaco, TX and Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.