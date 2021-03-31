Dr. Patrick Scanlon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanlon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Scanlon Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Scanlon Jr, MD
Dr. Patrick Scanlon Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Scanlon Jr works at
Dr. Scanlon Jr's Office Locations
Lakeland Surgical Clinic Pllc971 Lakeland Dr Ste 1460, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 982-3202
St Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center970 Lakeland Dr Ste 15, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scanlon never appeared rushed, answered all of my questions, and my surgery was a great success! I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Patrick Scanlon Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1356440234
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Dr. Scanlon Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scanlon Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scanlon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scanlon Jr has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scanlon Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanlon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanlon Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scanlon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scanlon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.