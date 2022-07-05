Dr. Patrick Scheffler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheffler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Scheffler, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Scheffler, MD
Dr. Patrick Scheffler, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Scheffler's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1676
Phoenix Children's Medical Group9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 320, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 837-1677
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was immediately taken by Dr Scheffler! He put me at ease, answered all my questions, and didn’t rush me. He made the surgery sound so easy breezy! Obviously, surgery on your own child is terrifying for any parent but after meeting and discussing all our options, I was like, “Sign us up for surgery and lets handle this!” I am beyond confident that my child is in great hands. Thank you, Dr. Scheffler!
About Dr. Patrick Scheffler, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1356994859
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheffler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheffler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheffler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheffler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheffler.
