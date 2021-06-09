Overview of Dr. Patrick Schumacher, MD

Dr. Patrick Schumacher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Schumacher works at Eye Specialists Of Ohio in Chillicothe, OH with other offices in Circleville, OH and Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.