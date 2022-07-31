Overview

Dr. Patrick Sciara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anthem, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Sciara works at Alliance Medical Clinic in Anthem, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.