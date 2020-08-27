Dr. Selakovich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick Selakovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Selakovich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Selakovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulaski Surgery Clinic PA3401 Springhill Dr Ste 400, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-3343
-
2
Tulane University Hospital and Clinic1415 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (501) 626-7210
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selakovich?
He's patient and understanding. Explains everything step by step so that you understand what is happening. Very knowledgeable
About Dr. Patrick Selakovich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1326466020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selakovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selakovich works at
Dr. Selakovich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selakovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selakovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selakovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.