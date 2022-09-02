See All Neurosurgeons in Vernon, CT
Dr. Patrick Senatus, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Senatus, MD

Dr. Patrick Senatus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vernon, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Senatus works at Patrick B Senatus in Vernon, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Senatus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick B Senatus
    35 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-6388
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    399 Farmington Ave Ste 220, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 278-0070
  3. 3
    2 Northwestern Dr Ste 100, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-6388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Facet Fusion Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Extraordinary positive experience from beginning to end. Thank you.
    — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Senatus, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, French, Polish and Spanish
    • 1831381821
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Senatus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senatus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Senatus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Senatus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Senatus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senatus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senatus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senatus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

