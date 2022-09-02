Dr. Patrick Senatus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senatus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Senatus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Senatus, MD
Dr. Patrick Senatus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vernon, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Senatus works at
Dr. Senatus' Office Locations
-
1
Patrick B Senatus35 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6388
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 220, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 278-0070
- 3 2 Northwestern Dr Ste 100, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 870-6388
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Senatus?
Extraordinary positive experience from beginning to end. Thank you.
About Dr. Patrick Senatus, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, French, Polish and Spanish
- 1831381821
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senatus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senatus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senatus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senatus works at
Dr. Senatus speaks French, Polish and Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Senatus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senatus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senatus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senatus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.