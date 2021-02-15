See All Psychiatrists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Patrick Sewell, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Shreveport, LA
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Sewell, MD

Dr. Patrick Sewell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.

Dr. Sewell works at PATRICK E SEWELL MD in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sewell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick E Sewell MD
    2800 Youree Dr Ste 110, Shreveport, LA 71104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 868-7740

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Patrick Sewell, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 57 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982836284
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Psychiatry, 1 Year, Duke University, Durham,Nc
Internship
  • Rotating Internship, Confederate Memorial Medical Center
Medical Education
  • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Undergraduate School
  • Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Sewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sewell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sewell works at PATRICK E SEWELL MD in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sewell’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sewell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

