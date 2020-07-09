Overview of Dr. Patrick Shih, MD

Dr. Patrick Shih, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Shih works at Patrick Shih, M.D., P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

