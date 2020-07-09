Dr. Patrick Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Shih, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Shih, MD
Dr. Patrick Shih, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Shih works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shih's Office Locations
-
1
Patrick Shih, M.D., P.A.12121 Richmond Ave Ste 104, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 246-1494Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shih?
Dr. Shih was assigned to me after being admitted to the hospital. Due to some delays in other areas, I was told Dr. Shih went home for the evening. I was devastated as I was in such pain and would have to wait overnight for a plan to be put in place. But an hour later, he walked into the room to go over my scans and make a plan for surgery for the next day. He had gone home to eat with his family and then come back up to the hospital to see me. My husband was not at the hospital at that time and had a lot of questions. After speaking with me, he spent 30 minutes on the phone with my husband, patiently going over each concern. He then spent more time with him in person the following morning covering every question he had. Surgery went great. Dr. Shih was kind, polite, and attentive from diagnosis to surgery to follow up. His office staff is wonderful too and went above and beyond to help me dispute and file paperwork when insurance denied payment. Will recommend again and again.
About Dr. Patrick Shih, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255652301
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center - Northwestern University|Northwestern Univ/McGaw
- McGaw Medical Center - Northwestern University
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih works at
Dr. Shih has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shih speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.