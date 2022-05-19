Dr. Patrick Shovlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shovlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Shovlin, MD
Dr. Patrick Shovlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas Tech University Health Science Center At Odessa
Associates of Surgery4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 218-6800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shovlin recently performed my umbilical hernia repair. The result was excellent, surgery was flawless and recover pain was minimal. I would not hesitate to recommend him or to use him again.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1003908500
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center At Odessa
- Univ Med Ctr
Dr. Shovlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shovlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shovlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shovlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shovlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shovlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shovlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.