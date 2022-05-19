See All General Surgeons in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Patrick Shovlin, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (32)
Map Pin Small Flower Mound, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Patrick Shovlin, MD

Dr. Patrick Shovlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas Tech University Health Science Center At Odessa

Dr. Shovlin works at Associates of Surgery in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Shovlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates of Surgery
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 218-6800
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    P. Graff — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Shovlin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1003908500
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center At Odessa
    Internship
    • Univ Med Ctr
