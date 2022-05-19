Overview of Dr. Patrick Shovlin, MD

Dr. Patrick Shovlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas Tech University Health Science Center At Odessa



Dr. Shovlin works at Associates of Surgery in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.