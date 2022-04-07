See All Ophthalmologists in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Patrick Sibony, MD

Ophthalmology
2.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Sibony, MD

Dr. Patrick Sibony, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Sibony works at Stony Brook Ophthalmology in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sibony's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook Ophthalmology
    33 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Spasm
Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus
Eyelid Spasm
Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus

Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 07, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Sibony for over ten years, and could not disagree more with certain negative reviews here. Although I care about ability more than bedside manner, I have had nothing but cordial and gracious interactions with him. Do any of you understand that he is a NEURO ophthalmologist, which is why I drive 35 miles to see him? Do you understand how specialized that designation is? If not, then go see your nearest Optometrist and stop wasting everyone's time.
    STEVE GRACE — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Sibony, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235174970
    Education & Certifications

    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Sibony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sibony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sibony has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sibony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sibony works at Stony Brook Ophthalmology in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sibony’s profile.

    Dr. Sibony has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sibony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sibony. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sibony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sibony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sibony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

