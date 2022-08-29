Dr. Patrick Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick Simon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Midwest Ear Nose & Throat Consultants Ltd.25 N Winfield Rd Ste 519, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 938-6161
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
I went in for post-skin-cancer-removal on my forehead. You literally cannot see anything and the skin cancer removal incision was very deep and abrupt. Dr. Simon's demeanor was so unassuming yet gave you a lot of confidence in him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1518114313
- New York Head and Neck Institute Lenox Hill Hospital
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.