Overview of Dr. Patrick Siparsky, MD

Dr. Patrick Siparsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Siparsky works at University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.