Dr. Patrick Skulemowski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skulemowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Skulemowski, DO
Overview of Dr. Patrick Skulemowski, DO
Dr. Patrick Skulemowski, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their residency with Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc|Hinsdale Hospital|Interfaith Med Center
Dr. Skulemowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Skulemowski's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Patrick Skulemowski864 Central Blvd Ste 2800, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 253-0391
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skulemowski?
Very good Dr. very patient and understanding. never hurried the visit, and although im out of state and visiting another Dr I would prefer to go back to Texas and him delivering my baby!
About Dr. Patrick Skulemowski, DO
- Gynecology
- English
- 1629045000
Education & Certifications
- Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc|Hinsdale Hospital|Interfaith Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skulemowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skulemowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skulemowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skulemowski works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Skulemowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skulemowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skulemowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skulemowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.