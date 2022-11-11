Dr. Patrick Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Smith, MD
Dr. Patrick Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Three Rivers Orthopedic Assocs200 Delafield Rd Ste 1040, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 782-3990
Upmc Saint Margaret Inpatient Rhb Faclty815 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (949) 852-3400
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates1624 Pacific Ave Ste A, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 Directions (724) 226-1199
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Office staff was great. Dr. Smith took his time, answered all our questions. Not rushed at all. Very happy with the visit and the results!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982670725
- Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.