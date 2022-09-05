Overview of Dr. Patrick Spencer, DO

Dr. Patrick Spencer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Spencer works at Iworks Laser & Vision Center in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.