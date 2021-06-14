See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Patrick St Pierre, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (43)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick St Pierre, MD

Dr. Patrick St Pierre, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. St Pierre works at Eisenohwer Hematology/Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. St Pierre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Medical Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-5078
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Eisenhower George & Julia Argyros Health Center
    45280 Seeley Dr Fl 2, La Quinta, CA 92253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Humerus Fracture
Avascular Necrosis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Humerus Fracture
Avascular Necrosis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 14, 2021
    My severely arthritic right shoulder was replaced in 2018, and just recently my left shoulder. The right shoulder-which required a bone graft-is fully functional. I am extremely pleased with the result, and fully expect the same result with the left shoulder after rehabilitation is complete. I highly recommend Dr. St. Pierre.
    james — Jun 14, 2021
    About Dr. Patrick St Pierre, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548225931
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Keller Army Community Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Us Military Academy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick St Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. St Pierre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. St Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. St Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Pierre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

