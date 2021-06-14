Overview of Dr. Patrick St Pierre, MD

Dr. Patrick St Pierre, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. St Pierre works at Eisenohwer Hematology/Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.