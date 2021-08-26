See All Hematologists in Maywood, IL
Dr. Patrick Stiff, MD

Hematology
4.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Stiff, MD

Dr. Patrick Stiff, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stiff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2160 S 1st Ave Bldg 54, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-3148

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteosarcoma
Myeloma
Bone Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Myeloma
Bone Cancer

Osteosarcoma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Bone Cancer
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Graft vs Host Disease
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Hodgkin's Disease
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer Pain Management
Chemotherapy
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
ENT Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Hypercoagulable State
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukemia
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Testicular Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 26, 2021
    I have been under the care of Dr. Stiff for over 22 years for a form of Leukemia. I have been in remission all this time. I believe that you can not find a more caring and professional doctor. For me he has been a God send that gave me and my family a long future to look forward to.
    Jack Kapelinski — Aug 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Stiff, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Stiff, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558348433
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan-Kettering MC
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
