Overview of Dr. Patrick Stiff, MD

Dr. Patrick Stiff, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.