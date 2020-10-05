Dr. Patrick Sugrue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugrue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Sugrue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Sugrue, MD
Dr. Patrick Sugrue, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sugrue's Office Locations
Associates in Gastroenterology & Liver Disease800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 102, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-8550
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC1200 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8500
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste 13-205, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 91y/o mother was seen by Dr Sugrue for a 2nd surgical opinion after fracturing her cervical spine. The previous dr said it will only heal after cervical fusion. Dr Sugrue told us it will heal without surgery and prescribed the correct collar. He's wonderful
About Dr. Patrick Sugrue, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1720244304
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Sugrue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugrue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugrue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugrue has seen patients for Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugrue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugrue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugrue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugrue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugrue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.