See All Plastic Surgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (86)
Map Pin Small Providence, RI
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD

Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan works at Patrick K Sullivan MD in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
4.9 (182)
View Profile
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
4.8 (230)
View Profile

Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick K. Sullivan MD Ltd.
    235 Plain St, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 831-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newport Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Liposuction
Breast Hypoplasia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?

    Oct 10, 2021
    What a truly exceptional experience and result! After years of not feeling confident about my breasts and deflation due to 14 months of pumping, I finally got up the courage to book the consultation.  It's never an easy decision to have surgery but Dr. Sullivan's team made me feel comfortable and confident during the entire process. They walked me through every detail of the procedure, pre op, and post op recovery. They were available night and day for any concerns or questions, I always felt supported right up to my final visit. The most notable part of this process is the final product,  I couldn't be more satisfied with my results, I have natural,  proportionate, and symetrical breasts. This transformation was truly life changing, I am comfortable in my body and confident it any outfit! I wish I had had a breast augmentation sooner but you know what they say better late than never!!! If you are even considering plastic surgery Dr. Sullivan and his team are the best of the best and t
    Jen — Oct 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sullivan to family and friends

    Dr. Sullivan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sullivan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659345015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Paris/Zurich
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Portland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan works at Patrick K Sullivan MD in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Sullivan’s profile.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Sullivan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.