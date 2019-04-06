See All Plastic Surgeons in Lewes, DE
Dr. Patrick Swier, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Lewes, DE
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Swier, MD

Dr. Patrick Swier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.

Dr. Swier works at Swier Clinic in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Swier Clinic
    1400 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 645-7737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 06, 2019
    I was very pleased with the treatment I received from Dr. Swier and his staff. I felt I was fully informed about the procedure. Visually, the results of his treatment are excellent.
    — Apr 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Swier, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Swier, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306843453
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Swier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swier has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Swier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

