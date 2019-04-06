Overview of Dr. Patrick Swier, MD

Dr. Patrick Swier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Swier works at Swier Clinic in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.