Dr. Patrick Takahashi, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patrick Takahashi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Takahashi works at Matsumoto/Takahashi/Hashimoto in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Matsumoto/Takahashi/Hashimoto
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 680, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 620-0822
  2
    Hashimoto MD Inc., Nathan
    420 E 3rd St Ste 606, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Treatment frequency



Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Function Test
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Anemia
Cirrhosis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Heartburn
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Ulcerative Colitis
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Patrick Takahashi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1477584928
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Takahashi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Takahashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Takahashi works at Matsumoto/Takahashi/Hashimoto in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Takahashi’s profile.

    Dr. Takahashi has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takahashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Takahashi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takahashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takahashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takahashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

