Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teefey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD
Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Teefey works at
Dr. Teefey's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center1302 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teefey?
An excellent surgeon with incredible bedside manner! Dr. Teefey took the time I needed to talk with me and calm me multiple times leading up to my hysterectomy, He performed the.surgery perfectly. He’s responsive and skilled! And Jefferson Methodist was a lovely hospital with such kind staff!
About Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1174758155
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida School Of Medicine
- University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teefey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teefey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teefey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teefey works at
260 patients have reviewed Dr. Teefey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teefey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teefey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teefey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.