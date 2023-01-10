See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (260)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD

Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Teefey works at Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teefey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center
    1302 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
First Trimester Screening
Adenomyosis
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
First Trimester Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 260 ratings
    Patient Ratings (260)
    5 Star
    (213)
    4 Star
    (29)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Teefey?

    Jan 10, 2023
    An excellent surgeon with incredible bedside manner! Dr. Teefey took the time I needed to talk with me and calm me multiple times leading up to my hysterectomy, He performed the.surgery perfectly. He’s responsive and skilled! And Jefferson Methodist was a lovely hospital with such kind staff!
    Lori S — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Teefey to family and friends

    Dr. Teefey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Teefey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1174758155
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of South Florida School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Teefey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teefey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teefey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teefey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teefey works at Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Teefey’s profile.

    260 patients have reviewed Dr. Teefey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teefey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teefey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teefey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.