Overview

Dr. Patrick Tempera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Tempera works at Advanced Gastroenterology Group in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Viral Hepatitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.