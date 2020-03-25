Dr. Patrick Tempera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tempera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Tempera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Tempera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Tempera works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Gastroenterology Group1308 Morris Ave Ste 102, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 851-2770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tempera?
I’m very happy!! Excelente Doctor, very kind and patient. Dr. Tempera and staff are excellent. I recommend!!
About Dr. Patrick Tempera, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508830050
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall Med School
- Seton Hall Med School|St Michaels Med Center
- Brooklyn Hosp|Brooklyn Hospital
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tempera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tempera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tempera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tempera works at
Dr. Tempera has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Viral Hepatitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tempera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tempera speaks Spanish.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Tempera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tempera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tempera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tempera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.