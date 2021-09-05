Overview of Dr. Patrick Tester, MD

Dr. Patrick Tester, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leland, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tester works at Wilmington Health - Leland in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.