Dr. Patrick Ticman, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Ticman, MD
Dr. Patrick Ticman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U.
Dr. Ticman works at
Dr. Ticman's Office Locations
Southwest Medical Assoc-s Eastern4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 737-1880Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ticman?
Listens to me and collaborates on the plan of care. I agree with his philosophy of medicine.
About Dr. Patrick Ticman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306935473
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Samaritan Mc
- St Barnabas Hosp
- Inst Med Far Eastern U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ticman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ticman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ticman works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ticman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ticman.
