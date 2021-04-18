See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Patrick Ticman, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Ticman, MD

Dr. Patrick Ticman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U.

Dr. Ticman works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Ticman's Office Locations

    Southwest Medical Assoc-s Eastern
    4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 737-1880
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Overweight
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Apr 18, 2021
About Dr. Patrick Ticman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306935473
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Sinai Samaritan Mc
Fellowship
Residency
  • St Barnabas Hosp
Residency
Medical Education
  • Inst Med Far Eastern U
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Ticman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ticman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ticman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ticman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ticman works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ticman’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ticman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ticman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ticman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ticman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

