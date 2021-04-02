Overview of Dr. Patrick Timmins III, MD

Dr. Patrick Timmins III, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Timmins III works at Womens Cancer Care Associates LLC in Albany, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.