Dr. Patrick Timms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Timms, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Timms, MD
Dr. Patrick Timms, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Timms works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Timms' Office Locations
-
1
Southern Colorado Clinic PC3676 Parker Blvd Ste 230, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 553-2203
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Timms?
Dr. Patrick Timms is a VERY PROFESSIONAL AND ACCURATE DOCTOR WITH HIS DECISIONS AND HEALTH PROFESSION. I have been going to his office every year and he listens and gets things done to the point of your body pain. I will continue to come see him as long as I'm alive and able to see him. Very caring doctor who know his job and has a great staff in his office every time I go there for my appointments. Thank you the best "Dr. TIMMS !!!!" Betty from Pagosa Springs Co. 4 hour drive and very worth it !
About Dr. Patrick Timms, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861455099
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Sch Med
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timms works at
Dr. Timms has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Timms. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.