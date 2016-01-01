Overview of Dr. Patrick Tong, MD

Dr. Patrick Tong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.



Dr. Tong works at PATRICK TONG MD in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia and Hypotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.