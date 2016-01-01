Dr. Patrick Tong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Patrick Tong, MD
Dr. Patrick Tong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.
Dr. Tong works at
Dr. Tong's Office Locations
Patrick Tong MD LLC7120 Minstrel Way Ste 110, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 309-3399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Patrick Tong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1205861028
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tong has seen patients for Hypertropia and Hypotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tong speaks Chinese.
Dr. Tong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tong.
