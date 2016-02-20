Overview of Dr. Patrick Torcson, MD

Dr. Patrick Torcson, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Torcson works at St. Tammany Health System in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.