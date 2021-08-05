Dr. Patrick Troy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Troy, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Troy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Willimantic, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Troy works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group112 Mansfield Ave, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 456-6121
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group163 Broadway St, Colchester, CT 06415 Directions (860) 537-4601
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This man literally saved my life a few years ago. He was the ONLY doctor that what part of my crazy journey through figuring what was wrong with me that stayed on top of everything- helped when I needed him- this man sent my biopsy results to different pathologists in different states he did not stop until he figured out what was wrong. If he was not part of my life I would 110% not be alive. I went to his sterling office to thank him a while ago and it wasn’t open there anymore :( he is extremely loyal to a point where I can not even measure.
About Dr. Patrick Troy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1033255229
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Harvard Medical School|Massachusetts General Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troy works at
Dr. Troy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Troy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.