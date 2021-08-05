See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Willimantic, CT
Dr. Patrick Troy, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.8 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Troy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Willimantic, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Troy works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Willimantic, CT with other offices in Colchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    112 Mansfield Ave, Willimantic, CT 06226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 456-6121
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    163 Broadway St, Colchester, CT 06415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 537-4601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Lillian B Churg Strauss vasculitis — Aug 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick Troy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033255229
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Harvard Medical School|Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Troy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Troy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Troy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Troy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Troy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

