Dr. Patrick Villicana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Villicana, MD
Dr. Patrick Villicana, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Villicana works at
Dr. Villicana's Office Locations
UroSurg Associates350 NW 84th Ave Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 953-9049
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a very positive experience with the doctors work. I would recommend him both for his bedside manner and for his knowledge and expertise. Doctor V did a great job explaining my procedure to me and making me comfortable with the entire experience.
About Dr. Patrick Villicana, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1952479008
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villicana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villicana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villicana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villicana works at
Dr. Villicana has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villicana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Villicana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villicana.
