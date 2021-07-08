Dr. Patrick W Vinck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick W Vinck, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick W Vinck, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Apache Junction, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona.
Dr. Vinck works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Apache Trail183 W Apache Trl # B109, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Directions (480) 618-6951
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vinck?
The best doctor we have had since moving to Arizona, we miss him since he moved to another area.
About Dr. Patrick W Vinck, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639466311
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vinck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinck accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vinck using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vinck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinck works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinck.
