Dr. Patrick Viscardi, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Viscardi, MD
Dr. Patrick Viscardi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Viscardi's Office Locations
Mishawaka611 E Douglas Rd Ste 108, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions
Elkhart500 Arcade Ave Ste 300, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Viscardi performed emergency hand surgery (multiple tendon repairs) in the ER late in the evening and was the calm and professional voice and surgeon in an otherwise chaotic situation. I am very thankful to him and the surgical team for putting by thumb back together.
About Dr. Patrick Viscardi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801893268
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital
- Duke University Med Center
- University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viscardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viscardi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viscardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Viscardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viscardi.
