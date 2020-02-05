See All Plastic Surgeons in Mishawaka, IN
Dr. Patrick Viscardi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Mishawaka, IN
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Viscardi, MD

Dr. Patrick Viscardi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Viscardi works at The Centre PC in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Elkhart, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Viscardi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mishawaka
    611 E Douglas Rd Ste 108, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Elkhart
    500 Arcade Ave Ste 300, Elkhart, IN 46514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Occupational Therapy Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2020
    Dr. Viscardi performed emergency hand surgery (multiple tendon repairs) in the ER late in the evening and was the calm and professional voice and surgeon in an otherwise chaotic situation. I am very thankful to him and the surgical team for putting by thumb back together.
    — Feb 05, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick Viscardi, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1801893268
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital
    • Elkhart General Hospital
    • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Viscardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viscardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Viscardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viscardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Viscardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viscardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viscardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viscardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

