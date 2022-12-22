Overview

Dr. Patrick Volak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Volak works at Adult Gastroenterology Associates in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.