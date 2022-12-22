Dr. Patrick Volak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Volak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Volak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Volak works at
Locations
-
1
Adult Gastroenterology Associates4200 E Skelly Dr Ste 700, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 438-7050
-
2
Adult Gastroenterology Associates Inc.6465 S Yale Ave Ste 1002, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 749-4887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Adult Gastroenterology Associates333 S 38th St Ste H, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 481-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Volak?
Receptionists were rude and abrupt. As first contact this is an unacceptable reflection on entire business
About Dr. Patrick Volak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1174518336
Education & Certifications
- University Okla Health Scis Center
- University Okla Health Scis Center
- U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volak works at
Dr. Volak has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Volak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.