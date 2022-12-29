Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Wang, MD
Dr. Patrick Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
MidJersey Orthopaedics8100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Good visit, treatment, and explanations of orthopedic issue without feeling rushed.
About Dr. Patrick Wang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1689087785
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.