Overview of Dr. Patrick Waters, MD

Dr. Patrick Waters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.



Dr. Waters works at Executive Urology in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Norwalk, OH and Bellevue, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.