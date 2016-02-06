Dr. Patrick Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Webb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Webb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.
Dr. Webb works at
Locations
Centers for Gastroenterology3702 S Timberline Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 207-9773
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Superb professionalism, unsurpassed personal touch from start to completion and a commitment to making sure you understanding the entire treatment process with the most sensitive care. Dr. Webb made what is a very tenuous process as comfortable as anyone could hope for. He is a true caring professional in every respect and one who clearly specializes in make you feel like you are the only patient he has in the world. Quality Doctor across the board. Thank you Dr. Webb!!!!
About Dr. Patrick Webb, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
