Overview

Dr. Patrick Webb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.



Dr. Webb works at Centers for Gastroenterology in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.