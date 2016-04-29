Overview of Dr. Patrick Weix, MD

Dr. Patrick Weix, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Weix works at UT Southwestern Las Colinas in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.