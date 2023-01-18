Dr. Patrick Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Welch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Welch, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Patrick J Welch MD A Professional200 Beaullieu Dr Ste 1, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 332-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a Professor of Biology in the area of anatomy and physiology at UL for over 35 years I recommend Dr. Patrick Welch and his staff with no hesitation. He has been my cardiac electrophysiologist for the past 15 years and as a result of his excellent care I’ve been able to resume a normal life. I have always been treated with utmost respect by Dr. Welch and his staff. We are fortunate to have him in Lafayette.
About Dr. Patrick Welch, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417146283
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Ventricular Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.