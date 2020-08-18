Dr. Patrick Wherry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Wherry, MD
Dr. Patrick Wherry, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Wherry's Office Locations
Patrick E Wherry MD Inc2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 201, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 642-6570Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best
- Urology
- English, French
- 1134127269
Education & Certifications
- Toronto General Hospital
- University of Toronto
- Urology
Dr. Wherry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wherry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wherry has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wherry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wherry speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wherry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wherry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.