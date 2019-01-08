See All General Surgeons in Sylvania, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick White, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. White works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery l Bariatrics in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ProMedica Physicians General Surgery | Bariatrics
    5700 Monroe St Unit 101, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-6777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Surgery
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Surgery

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesiolysis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Whipple Procedure Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick White, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619970548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt. Sinai Medical Center (Closed)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med Coll Ohio|Med College Ohio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery l Bariatrics in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

