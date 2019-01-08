Dr. Patrick White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick White, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians General Surgery | Bariatrics5700 Monroe St Unit 101, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-6777
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
I am almost 2 years out from having gastric sleeve surgery. I can not say enough about Dr Patrick White. That man is an amazing physician & is skilled in his area of medicine. I recommend him to everyone! Going to him was the best decision I have ever made for myself. He was knowledgable and very respectful to myself and my family.
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center (Closed)
- Med Coll Ohio|Med College Ohio
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. White accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
