Overview of Dr. Patrick Williams, MD

Dr. Patrick Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at Texas Retina Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.