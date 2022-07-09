Dr. Patrick Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Williams, MD
Dr. Patrick Williams, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
San Marcos Urology151 Stagecoach Trl Ste 105, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 396-5177
Comal Urology876 Loop 337 Ste 302, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 625-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the laser surgery for prostate. The results were very good.
About Dr. Patrick Williams, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1295767465
Education & Certifications
- University Ok Med Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.