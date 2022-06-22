Overview

Dr. Patrick Willis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.